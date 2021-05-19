Juventus player ratings: Kulusevski guides Bianconeri to glory

A second half Federico Chiesa strike saw Juventus overcome Atalanta with a 2-1 win and lift the Coppa Italia at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday.

Dejan Kulusevski had fired the Bianconeri into an early lead and after Ruslan Malinovskyi had drawn Atalanta level, the Swede turned provider to tee up Chiesa for the winner.

Chiesa had earlier squandered a glorious chance but put a poor miss behind him to hand Juventus a first Coppa Italia since 2018.

Ratings

Buffon 6; Cuadrado 6.5, De Ligt 7, Chiellini 6, Danilo 5.5; McKennie 6, Bentancur 7, Rabiot 6, Chiesa 7.5 (’74 Dybala 6); Kulusevski 8 (’83 Bonucci N/A), Ronaldo 7

Player of the match – Dejan Kulusevski

The former Atalanta midfielder put a difficult debut season at Juventus behind him by being the driving force in their triumph. After opening the scoring with a wonderful bending effort in the first half, the Swede showed good awareness to return Chiesa’s pass back to him and allow his teammate to rifle in the winner.