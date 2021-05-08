Juventus postpone Dybala contract extension

Paulo Dybala will not be offered a contract extension from Juventus until they are able to secure a Champions League spot for the 2021/21 edition.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Bianconeri until June 2022 but his future is in some doubt and the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on how much revenue La Vecchia Signora make.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, qualification for the Champions League will make it more enticing for Juventus to maintain the services of Dybala.

Other factors to consider will be the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.. If he decides to leave, it would allow the Bianconeri to save money on the 36-year-old’s wages as well as offer more money to the others.

Juventus will also need to assess whether Dybala is a player that they want to hold onto for the long term. The Argentine has scored 99 goals in 250 competitive matches for the Italian giants but he has struggled with injuries throughout the 2020/21 campaign.