Juventus winger to return to Brazil after Bayern Munich loan ends

Douglas Costa will not be purchased permanently by Bayern Munich at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and Juventus-owned winger is expected to join Gremio in his native Brazil.

The 30-year-old has scored once in just 11 Bundesliga appearances with German giants this season and the Bianconeri want to get him off the books.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Douglas Costa is valued at €11 million and there are two options for the Brazilian to go to Gremio.

Juventus could send him on another loan deal, which is very unlikely, so the most probable outcome is a resolution of his contract and this will also reduce the capital losses for the Bianconeri.

Douglas Costa came through the Gremio youth system and played for the senior squad before moving to Europe in 2010, going on to play for Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich in two spells, and the Bianconeri.

The Brazilian played for Juventus from 2017 until 2020, scoring 10 goals and providing 21 assists in 103 competitive games.