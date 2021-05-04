Krause: My Parma commitment is unwavering, we will rebuild

Parma president Kyle Krause has confirmed his commitment to the club following their relegation to Serie B.

The Crociati, in Krause’s first year at the club, have suffered on the pitch. Under both Fabio Liverani and Roberto D’Aversa, the Gialloblu have managed just three Serie A wins so far and their relegation was confirmed on Monday night in a 1-0 loss to Torino.

“After a tumultuous and difficult season, we have a result that brings all who love this club a sense of deep frustration and disappointment,” Krause said in a statement on Tuesday.

“But I want to be clear here: my confidence in this club, its fans, and this city remains unwavering. With the new leadership we have brought on board, we are already fast at work building the Parma Calcio of tomorrow; and with plans for a reimagined Tardini, the iconic stadium of tomorrow too.

“For the fans and for the city, I am here to assure you that we will continue fighting every day, and we will give our all in our remaining Serie A games. We will take our disappointment, turning it into energy, and we will grow, strengthen, and rebuild.

“In the fire, iron is forged. Parma never gives up.”