Lautaro and Conte step into a boxing ring to settle differences

Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez held a boxing match at training on Thursday in a light-hearted resolution to their dispute on Wednesday.
The pair were involved in a heated exchange when the coach decided to take the Argentine off in the 3-1 win over Roma. Lautaro didn’t react well to the substitution, and tempers flared on the sidelines. Lautaro was evidently angry with the decision, and showed a petulant reaction as he walked to the bench after staring the ex-Juventus boss down as he passed.
“Show some respect and don’t pretend to be a superstar,” Conte said to Lautaro after seeing his player’s reaction.
Lautaro, however, did apologise to Conte and his teammates on Thursday. Later, Inter’s official Twitter account posted a video with the caption: “Meanwhile in Appiano,” where Romelu Lukaku is shown announcing Conte and Lautaro’s names, with both wearing boxing gloves and being surrounded by the squad.
? | INCONTRO
Nel frattempo, ad Appiano… ??? pic.twitter.com/OHORbnPY8q
— Inter ??? (@Inter) May 13, 2021
Lautaro is expected to renew his contract at Inter, though the matter is far from settled.