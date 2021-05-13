Lautaro and Conte step into a boxing ring to settle differences

Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez held a boxing match at training on Thursday in a light-hearted resolution to their dispute on Wednesday.

The pair were involved in a heated exchange when the coach decided to take the Argentine off in the 3-1 win over Roma. Lautaro didn’t react well to the substitution, and tempers flared on the sidelines. Lautaro was evidently angry with the decision, and showed a petulant reaction as he walked to the bench after staring the ex-Juventus boss down as he passed.

“Show some respect and don’t pretend to be a superstar,” Conte said to Lautaro after seeing his player’s reaction.

Lautaro, however, did apologise to Conte and his teammates on Thursday. Later, Inter’s official Twitter account posted a video with the caption: “Meanwhile in Appiano,” where Romelu Lukaku is shown announcing Conte and Lautaro’s names, with both wearing boxing gloves and being surrounded by the squad.

Lautaro is expected to renew his contract at Inter, though the matter is far from settled.