Lautaro apologises to Conte for tantrum

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez has apologised to his coach, Antonio Conte, and his teammates after he reacted angrily to being substituted against Roma.

The forward was taken off with ten minutes to go, but he clearly disagreed with the manager’s decision. He kicked a bottle and was involved in a heated argument with Conte from the substitutes bench.

Speculation about Martinez’s future has been rife over the past two or three months, with the Argentine repeatedly being linked with a move to Barcelona. The situation has now been resolved though, with Martinez in advanced talks to sign a new deal with Inter.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport recently, he said: “I’m not leaving Inter in the summer. I’m going to extend the contract soon and my plan is to stay here for a long time”.