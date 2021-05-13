Lautaro apologises to Conte for tantrum

Date: 13th May 2021 at 4:23pm
Inter forward has apologised to his , Antonio , and his teammates after he reacted angrily to being substituted against .

The forward was taken off with ten minutes to go, but he clearly disagreed with the manager’s decision. He kicked a bottle and was involved in a heated argument with Conte from the substitutes bench.

Speculation about Martinez’s future has been rife over the past two or three months, with the Argentine repeatedly being linked with a move to Barcelona. The situation has now been resolved though, with Martinez in advanced talks to sign a new deal with Inter.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport recently, he said: “I’m not Inter in the summer. I’m going to extend the soon and my plan is to stay here for a long time”.

 

