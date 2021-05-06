Lautaro: I was close to Barcelona but they had problems

Lautaro Martinez was very heavily linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the 2019/20 season.

The Argentine had looked as though he was on his way out of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to leave Inter in order to move to the Camp Nou, and he himself has admitted that the move was close to happening.

“I was really close to Barcelona,” Lautaro told ESPN Argentina. “I had discussed it with Lionel Messi, but they had financial problems and I decided to stay.

The proposed move to Barcelona wasn’t the first time that he came close to arriving on Spanish shores, with Real Madrid having shown an interest in him while he was playing or Racing.

“[Santiago] Solari was at Real Madrid Castilla and he came looking for me,” Lautaro added. “I didn’t feel like going that far away. They offered me a contract, but I didn’t feel ready.”

The forward has since been crowned Serie A champion with Inter, as Antonio Conte’s side dethroned Juventus.

“I’ve dreamt of this since I was a child,” Lautaro said. “I think I was right to stay, because I’ve won a title.

“I’ve dreamt of having a family and winning titles, and now I have that.”