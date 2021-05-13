Lautaro’s agent: Player’s future isn’t decided yet

Lautaro Martinez won’t be making any decisions on his Inter future until things behind the scenes have been sorted out, but staying with the Nerazzurri is his priority.

The 23-year-old Argentinian striker, who has played a pivotal role in Inter claiming their first Scudetto in a decade, would be happy to stay in Milan, but the players agent, Alejandro Camano, has said that things must be certain at boardroom level.

“We [himself and Martinez] are calm, but the ongoing situation at Inter stops us from making decisions,” Camano told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The lad [Martinez] is happy in Milan and has played a key role in guiding his team to the title, but all we can do is wait,” he added.

However, the player’s agent went on explain that Inter remain the priority in all of this, especially considering that the likes of Real Madrid are said to be interested in the Martinez’ signature, after another great season having bagged 16 goals in 36 games.

“It’s pointless to predict the future at the moment. We want to know the club’s future first, but this club [Inter] is our priority,” Camano finished.