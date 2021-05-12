Lazio Player Ratings: Immobile the hero

Date: 12th May 2021 at 11:13pm
Lazio beat Parma 1-0 on Wednesday evening. Despite a lacklustre performance, the home side grabbed the extremely important three points.

Simone used all five subs available to try and find a spark going forward it seemed as if that wasn’t going to be enough until their talismanic striker grabbed the winner in the 95th minute.

Ratings:

Strakosha 6; Patric 5.5 (79′ Felipe Caicedo N/A), Acerbi 5.5, Radu 5.5 (57′ Luiz Felipe 5.5); Lazzari 6, 5.5 (73′ Akpa Akpro 5.5), Cataldi 5 (57′ Escalante 5.5) Alberto 5.5, Fares 5.5, Muriqi 5.5 (57 Correa 5.5), Immobile 6.

Player of the Match – Ciro Immobile

The Italian had a quiet evening overall, struggling to carve out chances against a stubborn Parma defence. He ended the game showing why he is such a clinical goalscorer taking advantage of the one opportunity afforded to him this evening but was enough to seal the win for his team and ultimately that is what he is judged on.

 

