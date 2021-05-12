Lazio Player Ratings: Immobile the hero

Lazio beat Parma 1-0 on Wednesday evening. Despite a lacklustre performance, the home side grabbed the extremely important three points.

Simone Inzaghi used all five subs available to try and find a spark going forward it seemed as if that wasn’t going to be enough until their talismanic striker Ciro Immobile grabbed the winner in the 95th minute.

Ratings:

Strakosha 6; Patric 5.5 (79′ Felipe Caicedo N/A), Acerbi 5.5, Radu 5.5 (57′ Luiz Felipe 5.5); Lazzari 6, Parolo 5.5 (73′ Akpa Akpro 5.5), Cataldi 5 (57′ Escalante 5.5) Luis Alberto 5.5, Fares 5.5, Muriqi 5.5 (57 Correa 5.5), Immobile 6.

Player of the Match – Ciro Immobile

The Italian had a quiet evening overall, struggling to carve out chances against a stubborn Parma defence. He ended the game showing why he is such a clinical goalscorer taking advantage of the one real opportunity afforded to him this evening but was enough to seal the win for his team and ultimately that is what he is judged on.