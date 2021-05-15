Lazio player ratings: Lazzari rare bright spot for disappointing Aquile

A below-par Lazio suffered a 2-0 defeat to city rivals Roma in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Saturday, all but ending their faint hopes of Champions League qualification.

After a bright start, the Aquile were comprehensively beaten at the Stadio Olimpico as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pedro secured victory for the Giallorossi.

Lazio’s task was made even more difficult as Francesco Acerbi was sent off late on, having struggled to deal with Edin Dzeko in the build up to the first goal.

Ratings

Reina 6; Marusic 6 (’73 Caicedo 6), Acerbi 5, Radu 5.5 (’73 Fares 6); Lazzari 6.5, Milinkovic-Savic 6 (’84 Akpa-Akpro N/A), Leiva 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5, Lulic 6 (’59 Luis Felipe); Muriqi 5 (’59 Pereira 5.5), Immobile 6

Player of the match: Manuel Lazzari

The full-back was dangerous in the first half and his pace caused Bruno Peres problems, whilst he was also able to stretch Roma’s defence. He was able to provide some teasing crosses, and was the best of a poor bunch for Lazio.