Leeds United President Andrea Radrizzani: “I remain interested in AC Milan & Inter”

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that he maintains a long-term ambition of owning AC Milan or Inter.

The 46-year-old completed a majority takeover of the Whites from fellow Italian Massimo Cellino in 2017 and has overseen a period of success at Elland Road since appointing Marcelo Bielsa in 2018, taking Leeds from midtable in the Championship to a top-half position in the Premier League this term.

However, having previously shown an interest in a takeover of Genoa, Radrizzani admitted that he was considering a move for one of the Milanese clubs, whilst also weighing up Atletico Madrid in Spain.

“Until now there has been nothing, but there is interest so let’s see how Suning’s plans evolve,” Radrizzani said of his ambitions to buy Inter in an interview with La Repubblica.

“On the other side, Elliot have improved Milan with their management but have made clear that they will sell sooner or later.

“There are three clubs in Europe that have great potential for development: the two from Milan and Atletico Madrid. For now I am just looking in and can say that I am enjoying my time with Leeds.”

Radrizzani initially purchased a 50% stake in Leeds from Cellino in January 2017, before completing a full takeover of the club in May of the same year.