Lega Serie A consider reduction to 18-team league

Serie A could be set for a reduction in the number of teams involved, with its 20-team format possibly being cut to just 18.

A reform of the Coppa Italia has caused some controversy this week, with the domestic cup competition likely to have just 40 teams from next season on, meaning just Serie A and Serie B clubs would be involved, despite the proposal not being without its critics.

La Repubblica have reported that, with the Champions League’s new format set to increase the number of games played by Europe’s elite, the conversation around the number of teams in Italy’s top tier has again been brought up. From 2024, the Champions League will have seven additional matchdays, and 100 fixtures more than its current form has.

“A lot more matches with the new Champions League, Serie A’s future will be with 18 teams,” they wrote on Friday morning, explaining that Lega Serie A’s idea is to streamline the fixture list.

It is said that the first two rounds of Serie A will effectively be scrapped, while the transfer window remains open.

La Repubblica explained that Rai currently pay €35 million for the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana rights, but there is the hope of earning €40m from those in the future.