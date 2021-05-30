LIVE: Coppa Italia Femminile final – AC Milan vs Roma

LIVE: Coppa Italia Femminile final – AC Milan vs Roma
Conor Clancy Date: 30th May 2021 at 7:05pm
Written by:

Both AC Milan and Roma go in search of their first-ever silverware as they meet in the Coppa Italia Femminile at the Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Roma made it to the final after overcoming, against the odds, Juventus in the semi-finals The Giallorosse were responsible Juventus’ first and only domestic in two years, with the Bianconere going on to win each of their 22 Serie A games to retain their crown.

Milan, meanwhile, fought back from a first-leg deficit to beat cross-city rivals Inter to make it to the Mapei.

Forza Italian Football have you covered with live updates throughout the night, and be sure to check back for our match report, player ratings and conference coverage as well!

 

Related articles