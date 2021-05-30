LIVE: Coppa Italia Femminile final – AC Milan vs Roma

Both AC Milan and Roma go in search of their first-ever silverware as they meet in the Coppa Italia Femminile final at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Roma made it to the final after overcoming, against the odds, Juventus in the semi-finals. The Giallorosse were responsible Juventus’ first and only domestic defeat in two years, with the Bianconere going on to win each of their 22 Serie A games to retain their crown.

Milan, meanwhile, fought back from a first-leg deficit to beat cross-city rivals Inter to make it to the Mapei.

Forza Italian Football have you covered with live updates throughout the night, and be sure to check back for our match report, player ratings and press conference coverage as well!

