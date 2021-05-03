Lucio sends congratulations to former club Inter

Conor Clancy Date: 3rd May 2021 at 9:38pm
Former Lucio sent his congratulations to the after they won their first Scudetto since 2010.

The Brazilian was key part of Jose Mourinho’s treble-winning side in 2009/10, and hasn’t lost any of his affection for the club.

“I’ve followed from afar but it’s as if I were there,” Lucio told La . “It’s a well-deserved title, built on a great defence.

“What a joy it is to see Inter back where they belong.”

 

