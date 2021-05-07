Lukaku aiming to “start a new cycle” of dominance with Inter

Romelu Lukaku is hoping to start a period of dominance with Antonio Conte at Inter.

The Belgian has played a pivotal role in ending Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the Scudetto, with Inter recently being confirmed as Serie A champions in 2020/21, and he’s looking to win more in the near future.

“I’ve felt good here since day one,” Lukaku told the Corriere della Sera. “I felt the fans’ love immediately, it was the beginning of a good story.

“I’m convinced that I’m at a team that can do great things. We can win and keep growing, we can start a new cycle. We’ve got a coach who always gives his best. I don’t think he’ll leave.

“He’s really happy and feels good. He has a team that follow him and give their all for him, in training and in matches. We have everything needed to start a cycle.”