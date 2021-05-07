Lukaku aiming to “start a new cycle” of dominance with Inter

Conor Clancy Date: 7th May 2021 at 4:00pm
is hoping to start period of dominance with Antonio Conte at Inter.

The Belgian has played a pivotal role in ending Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the , with Inter recently being confirmed as champions in 2020/21, and he’s looking to win more in the near future.

“I’ve felt good here since day one,” Lukaku told the Corriere della Sera. “I felt the ’ love immediately, it was the beginning of a good story.

“I’m that I’m at a team that can do great things. We can win and keep growing, we can start a new cycle. We’ve got a coach who always gives his best. I don’t think he’ll leave.

“He’s really happy and feels good. He has a team that follow him and give their all for him, in training and in matches. We have everything needed to start a cycle.”

 

