Maignan lands in Italy to join AC Milan, Donnarumma set to leave
Conor Clancy Date: 25th May 2021 at 1:18am
Milan are closing in on the of goalkeeper , likely meaning that ’s time at the Stadio San Siro is up.

The Frenchman played in each of Lille’s 38 Ligue 1 games in 2020/21 as they pipped Paris Saint-Germain to the title, getting over the line with a 2-1 win over on the final day.

Sportitalia reported that the goalkeeper had landed in Milan on Monday, posting photos of the goalkeeper leaving Linate airport in the city.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Maignan will join the Rossoneri for €15 million and will undergo his medical on Tuesday.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, sees his contract at the San Siro end on June 30, meaning that he will be able to leave the club on a free . Milan have offered the goalkeeper a new deal, but he has been holding out for more money.

Now, though, the writing appears to be on the wall for the 22-year-old at Milan.

 

