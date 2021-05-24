Maignan lands in Italy to join AC Milan, Donnarumma set to leave

AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, likely meaning that Gianluigi Donnarumma’s time at the Stadio San Siro is up.

The Frenchman played in each of Lille’s 38 Ligue 1 games in 2020/21 as they pipped Paris Saint-Germain to the title, getting over the line with a 2-1 win over Angers on the final day.

Sportitalia reported that the goalkeeper had landed in Milan on Monday, posting photos of the goalkeeper leaving Linate airport in the city.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Maignan will join the Rossoneri for €15 million and will undergo his medical on Tuesday.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, sees his contract at the San Siro end on June 30, meaning that he will be able to leave the club on a free transfer. Milan have offered the goalkeeper a new deal, but he has been holding out for more money.

Now, though, the writing appears to be on the wall for the 22-year-old at Milan.