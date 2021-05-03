Marotta: Conte is a winner, and winners usually have that edginess

Giuseppe Marotta believes that winners have to have a character like Antonio Conte’s.

The former Juventus boss has guided Inter to their first Scudetto since 2010 this season, with the title being sealed as Atalanta failed to beat Sassuolo on Sunday, despite a campaign that hasn’t always been so smooth.

“I’ve a lot of years’ experience,” Marotta told Rai Radio 1. “I’ve worked with a lot of coaches, and I can say that winning coaches always have some edgy aspects in their DNA, winners are usually like that.

“Conte is a winner, but we didn’t have any problems this year.

“He says what he thinks and that’s a positive thing. He has brought winning principles to Inter that are the foundation of this success.”