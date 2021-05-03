Marotta: Conte is a winner, and winners usually have that edginess

Conor Clancy Date: 3rd May 2021 at 3:01pm
Giuseppe Marotta believes that winners have to have a character like ’s.

The former boss has guided Inter to their first Scudetto since this season, with the title being sealed as Atalanta failed to beat Sassuolo on Sunday, despite a campaign that hasn’t always been so smooth.

“I’ve a lot of years’ experience,” Marotta told Rai Radio 1. “I’ve worked with a lot of coaches, and I can say that winning coaches always have some edgy aspects in their DNA, winners are usually like that.

is a winner, but we didn’t have any problems this year.

“He says what he thinks and that’s a positive thing. He has brought winning principles to Inter that are the foundation of this success.”

 

