Mass exodus expected at Juventus without Champions League

A plethora of players including Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to leave Juventus at the end of the 2020/21 season if they are unable to secure qualification for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri are fifth in the Serie A table leading into the final round and they are currently one point behind Napoli and AC Milan. They will need to win against Bologna and hope results go their way if they to seal a place in Europe’s elite competition for 2021/22.

Tuttosport reports that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the most probable departure if Juventus do not qualify for the Champions League and he will be followed out the door by Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Merih Demiral, and Adrien Rabiot.

Meanwhile, Giorgio Chiellini will probably retire and Welsh international Aaron Ramsey is expected to sold regardless of which European competition La Vecchia Signora qualify for.

If Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League, it will be the first time since 2011/12 in which they have not participated in the tournament.