Matic to Roma rumours intensify

Suggestions that Roma will try to sign Nemanja Matic are intensifying as the start of the transfer window draws in.

The Manchester United midfielder has predominantly featured from the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, so it looks increasingly likely that he will be open to a move away.

Despite making 19 Premier League appearances this season, he was only in the starting XI for 30 percent of those.

His best form for United came when Jose Mourinho was at the helm, so linking up with his old boss would be an exciting prospect for the Serb.

The 32-year-old told the club’s official website in the lead-up to the Europa League final that he is: “desperate to finally win a trophy with Manchester United”. If the reds do prevail against Villareal, Matic may feel it’s the perfect time to move on.