Matic to Roma rumours intensify

Matic to Roma rumours intensify
Date: 20th May 2021 at 3:30pm
Written by:

Suggestions that Roma will try to sign Nemanja are intensifying as the start of the transfer window draws in.

The United midfielder has predominantly featured from the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, so it looks increasingly likely that he will be open to move away.

Despite making 19 appearances this season, he was only in the starting XI for 30 percent of those.

His form for United came when Jose Mourinho was at the helm, so linking up with his old boss would be an exciting prospect for the Serb.

The 32-year-old told the club’s official website in the lead-up to the League final that he is: “desperate to finally win a trophy with Manchester United”. If the reds do prevail against Villareal, Matic may feel it’s the perfect time to move on.

 

Related articles