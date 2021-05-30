Milan coach Ganz: It’s a pity because we had sensational opportunities

Milan coach Ganz: It’s a pity because we had sensational opportunities
Date: 31st May 2021 at 12:21am
Written by:

AC Milan coach Ganz felt his team missed a golden opportunity to win their first-ever silverware on Sunday night as they suffered defeat in the Coppa Italia Femminile final.

Despite conceding plenty of chances, the Rossonere looked very dangerous when they attacked. There were points of both the 90 minutes and the 30 minutes of extra time where they looked destined to score.

In the end, a poor set of penalties meant they lost the shoot-out 3-1 and will have to regroup before attempting to mount a challenge next season.

Speaking in his press conference at the Mapei after the game, Ganz clearly felt his side did enough to come with the trophy.

“We had more than one opportunity, we had an excellent match and in my opinion, we had more chances than them,” he said.

Ganz was keen to not let this detract from how good a season Milan have had, who finished second in .

“This defeat does not detract from our great season, even if losing on penalties burns even more,” Ganz added. “It has been a great season, but it is clear that we were hoping to take the Cup home tonight.”

 

Related articles