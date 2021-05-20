Milan could use Hauge to finance De Paul deal

Date: 20th May 2021 at 4:30pm
Rodrigo is Milan’s primary target heading into the summer transfer window.

The Udinese midfielder has impressed throughout the 2020/21 Serie A campaign, and it seems inevitable that he will be moving on from the club this summer.

There is likely to be a bidding war for the Argentinian, and it’s one that Milan will be hoping to win.

According to , Milan may look to young winger as part of a deal for De Paul.

Udinese value their star player at no less than €40 million, but Milan are hoping to find a way to part with less cash than that.

 

