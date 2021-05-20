Milan could use Hauge to finance De Paul deal

Rodrigo De Paul is AC Milan’s primary target heading into the summer transfer window.

The Udinese midfielder has impressed throughout the 2020/21 Serie A campaign, and it seems inevitable that he will be moving on from the club this summer.

There is likely to be a bidding war for the Argentinian, and it’s one that Milan will be hoping to win.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan may look to use young winger Jens Petter Hauge as part of a deal for De Paul.

Udinese value their star player at no less than €40 million, but Milan are hoping to find a way to part with less cash than that.