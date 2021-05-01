Milan cruise past Benevento to keep Champions League hopes alive

AC Milan strengthened their position in the top four race by beating Benevento 2-0 at the San Siro on Saturday night.

Stefano Pioli’s side took an early lead after Hakan Calhanoglu finished an excellent team move, whilst the lead was doubled in the second half by a lively Theo Hernandez.

It took Milan just six minutes to take the lead after some swift interplay between Franck Kessie and Calhanoglu. The two exchanged passes before Kessie dummied Alexis Saelemaekers pass which allowed Calhanoglu to sweep the ball into the bottom corner from 15 yards.

An end to end half was closed out by Zlatan Ibrahimovic seeing his low finish excellently saved by Lorenzo Montipo when the Swede was through on goal.

Just 10 minutes into the second half the two were at war again. A wonderful tight exchange between Saelemaekers and Ibrahimovic gave the latter the chance to score from six yards, but Montipo smothered the chance quickly.

The lead was doubled on the hour mark by Hernandez, as the Frenchman played a good pass through to Ibrahimovic who was just onside, but saw his shot saved by Montipo once again. The follow up was gratefully taken by Hernandez though, who had started the move earlier and rounded off the win.

The victory moves Milan up to second place, and keeps the top four fight going. They can be overtaken by the three teams below them though, Atalanta, Napoli, and Juventus, if they all win their games this weekend.

For Benevento, the result leaves them firmly placed in the relegation battle. They sit 18th, and Torino and Cagliari now have a chance to move three points ahead of them.