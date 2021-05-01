Milan Player Ratings: Calhanoglu gets creative as Milan beat Benevento

AC Milan kept their fight for Champions League qualification alive by beating Benevento 2-0 at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday evening.

The Rossoneri took the lead early on after an excellent passing move was finished off by Hakan Calhanoglu, and the game was wrapped up in the second half by Theo Hernandez.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6.5; Hernandez 7.5 (76′ Calabria N/A), Romagnoli 6.5, Tomori 6.5, Dalot 6.5; Bennacer 6 (45′ Tonali 6), Kessie 6.5; Leao 7.5 (75′ Rebic N/A), Calhanoglu 8 (86′ Diaz N/A), Saelemaekers 7 (75′ Castillejo N/A); Ibrahimovic 6.

Player of the Match – Hakan Calhanoglu

Despite only scoring twice, Milan created a lot of chances against a weak Benevento side. The majority of the attacking moves were either started by or went through Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turk linked up excellently with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao throughout, and rightfully picked up a goal after a great team move.