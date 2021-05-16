Milan player ratings: Donnarumma the only positive

AC Milan stuttered and stumbled their way to a 0-0 draw against Cagliari at the Stadio San Siro.

The Rossoneri’s Champions League place is under serious threat as they prepare to go away to Atalanta on the final day, with Juventus traveling to Bologna, just one point and one place behind in fifth.

There were no stand-out performers for Stefano Pioli’s team, who will be very disappointed with the draw against Leonardo Semplici’s rejuvenated Casteddu side.

RATINGS:

Donarumma 6.5; Calabria 5.5 (63’ Dalot 5.5), Kjaer 5.5, Tomori 5, Theo 5.5; Bennacer 6 (63’ Meite 5.5), Kessie 6, Saelemaekers 5 (46’ Leao 6.5), Diaz 5 (57’ Castillejo 6), Calhanoglu 5.5 (89’ Mandzukic n/r); Rebic 6.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – GIANLUIGI DONARUMMA

With not much to choose from, the towering goalkeeper was the man who kept Cagliari at bay with a couple of world-class stops, maintaining a clean sheet and therefore what could well be the decisive point for the Rossoneri come the end of matchday 38.