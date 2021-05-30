Milan Player Ratings: Giacinti’s best efforts fall short

Conor Clancy Date: 30th May 2021 at 11:55pm
AC Milan fell just short on Sunday evening as they lost the Coppa Italia Femminile final on penalties, with Roma getting their hands on the trophy at the Rossonere’s expense.

In what was an even game that the Giallorosse perhaps just edged, and Natasha Dowie in attack for Milan came up against an inspired Roma , with and Elena Linari putting in excellent performances.

Ratings:

Korenciova 5.5; Vitale 6, Fusetti 6.5, Agard 6.5; Bergamaschi 6.5, Jane 6.5 (89′ Mauri 6.5), Boquete 6.5, Hasegawa 6.5, Tucceri Cimini 6.5; Giacinti 7.5, Dowie 6.5 (76′ Grimshaw 6).

Player of the Match – Valentina Giacinti

The Italian was frustrated for most of the evening, often venturing into offside positions in search of space behind a perfect Roma defence.

The No.9 dropped deep in search of position and looked to link with Dowie quickly when the ball came her way. She moved well, but it just wasn’t to be her night with Roma’s defence being unbeatable.

 

