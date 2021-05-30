Milan Player Ratings: Giacinti’s best efforts fall short

AC Milan fell just short on Sunday evening as they lost the Coppa Italia Femminile final on penalties, with Roma getting their hands on the trophy at the Rossonere’s expense.

In what was an even game that the Giallorosse perhaps just edged, Valentina Giacinti and Natasha Dowie in attack for Milan came up against an inspired Roma defence, with Allyson Swaby and Elena Linari putting in excellent performances.

Roma give Milan a guard of honour as they collect their runners-up medals #CoppaItaliaFemminile #MilanRoma pic.twitter.com/HfnOTuBO4G — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) May 30, 2021

Ratings:

Korenciova 5.5; Vitale 6, Fusetti 6.5, Agard 6.5; Bergamaschi 6.5, Jane 6.5 (89′ Mauri 6.5), Boquete 6.5, Hasegawa 6.5, Tucceri Cimini 6.5; Giacinti 7.5, Dowie 6.5 (76′ Grimshaw 6).

Player of the Match – Valentina Giacinti

The Italian was frustrated for most of the evening, often venturing into offside positions in search of space behind a perfect Roma defence.

The No.9 dropped deep in search of position and looked to link with Dowie quickly when the ball came her way. She moved well, but it just wasn’t to be her night with Roma’s defence being unbeatable.