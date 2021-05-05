Moratti “surprised but happy” to see Mourinho at Roma

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti is surprised to see Jose Mourinho return to Serie A.

The Portuguese will take over from Paulo Fonseca at Roma this summer, but his appointment in the Eternal City came out of left field. Moratti, who was president at Inter during Mourinho’s reign, is happy to see him back in Italian football.

“It surprised me,” Moratti told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “But I’m very happy for him.

“Serie A has become more beautiful and more interesting. It would have been hard for him to return to Inter this year, considering that Inter have won the title.

“But the choice, both from Mourinho and Roma, is an interesting one.”