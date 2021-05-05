Moratti “surprised but happy” to see Mourinho at Roma

Conor Clancy Date: 5th May 2021 at 1:45pm
Former Inter president is surprised to see Jose Mourinho return to Serie A

The Portuguese will take over from Paulo at Roma this summer, but his appointment in the Eternal City came out of left field. Moratti, who was president at Inter during Mourinho’s reign, is happy to see him back in Italian football.

“It surprised me,” Moratti told La . “But I’m very happy for him.

has become more beautiful and more interesting. It would have been hard for him to return to Inter this year, considering that Inter have won the title.

“But the choice, both from Mourinho and Roma, is an interesting one.”

 

