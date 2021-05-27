Mourinho keen on Bayern’s Boateng

Jose Mourinho is looking to seal Roma’s leaky defence by targeting experience with the signing of Jerome Boateng.

The 32-year-old centre-back would add much-needed might to the Giallorossi’s backline after a season in which they seemed to ship goals for fun.

Mourinho is said to be looking to work his way from back-to-front by solving his new team’s problems in order, and the Bayern Munich defender is a high priority, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The German international earns a whopping €11 million per year, but could be open to contract talks after his personal situation changed with the Bundesliga champions.

Boateng spoke about having had contact with the Portuguese manager a couple of years ago and has stated that things may be different this time.

“I spoke to Mourinho but leaving Bayern is difficult,” he said. However, things seemed to have changed and Roma fans will be hoping that the Italian capital is the player’s choice destination.