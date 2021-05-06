Mourinho set to raid Manchester United for experienced stars

Jose Mourinho is set to raid former club Manchester United for their out-of-favour stars, starting from the back and working his way up the pitch.

The first aim of the experienced boss as Roma coach will be to plug the Giallorossi goal and he wants to do that by signing a world-class goalkeeper.

The name on the top of the recently-announced manager’s list is that of Manchester United’s David De Gea, who has recently fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and was once coached by the Portuguese manager at his present club.

? Both Mourinho and #Roma have a lot to prove, and the Giallorossi will be interesting to keep an eye on next season…@suhayl92 has some opinion on his appointment at the Stadio Olimpico ? https://t.co/0LfpV3ZQaT pic.twitter.com/Ejvhw6gdlT — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) May 5, 2021

The 30-year-old Spanish shotstopper has only played a bit-part of late and is said to be the man chosen by Mourinho, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Roma’s goalkeeping situation isn’t looking great as Antonio Mirante’s contract is up, Pau Lopez has failed to impress and the on-loan Robin Olsen has never been considered the long-term number one at the club.

It remains to be seen whether the Rome-based club have the necessary spending power or if the Red Devils are willing to part with the man who was at one point considered the best in the world.

After trying to solidify the back-line, Mourinho will also turn his attention to the experienced midfield duo of Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic. The Spaniard and Serbian are 33 and 32 years old respectively, and although Mata has recently signed a new contract with the English club, he may be persuaded by being offered a bigger role at Roma, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The two clubs will go head-to-head in the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday night in Rome, with the Serie A side trailing 6-2 from the first leg.