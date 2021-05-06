Mourinho’s Roma arrival could see Mkhitaryan leave

The appointment of Jose Mourinho as Roma boss could mean that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will seek a move away from the club in the summer.

The two worked together at Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, and it’s widely believed that the pair did not see eye to eye, at least in a footballing capacity.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Mkhitaryan described how Mourinho’s pragmatic style of football did not suit his skill-set. This is why the Armenian was a disappointment at Old Trafford, despite his obvious talent.

? Both Mourinho and #Roma have a lot to prove, and the Giallorossi will be interesting to keep an eye on next season…@suhayl92 has some opinion on his appointment at the Stadio Olimpico ? https://t.co/0LfpV3ZQaT pic.twitter.com/Ejvhw6gdlT — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) May 5, 2021

He arrived at United as one of the most exciting creative players in a very attack minded Borussia Dortmund side, but managed just five goals in 39 appearances in England.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Mkhitaryan could force a move away from the Stadio Olimpico. His contract expires in June 2021.