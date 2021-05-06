Mourinho’s Roma arrival could see Mkhitaryan leave

Mourinho’s Roma arrival could see Mkhitaryan leave
Date: 6th May 2021 at 3:00pm
Written by:

The appointment of as Roma boss could mean that Henrikh will seek move away from the club in the summer.

The two worked together at Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, and it’s widely believed that the pair did not see eye to eye, at least in a footballing capacity.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Mkhitaryan described how Mourinho’s pragmatic style of football did not suit his skill-set. This is why the Armenian was a disappointment at Old Trafford, despite his obvious talent.

He arrived at United as one of the most exciting creative players in a very attack minded Borussia Dortmund side, but managed just five in 39 appearances in England.

According to , Mkhitaryan could force a move away from the Stadio Olimpico. His contract expires in June 2021.

 

Related articles