Napoli appoint Spalletti
Conor Clancy Date: 29th May 2021 at 1:06pm
Luciano Spalletti has returned to work in Serie , taking over at Napoli.

The former Inter and Roma boss takes over at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona following Gennaro ’s dismissal at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it is his first job since parting ways with Inter in 2019.

“I am pleased to announce that Luciano Spalletti will be the new Napoli coach starting from July 1,” said a statement released by Napoli on Saturday, signed off by Aurelio .

“Welcome Luciano, together we will do a great job.”

Spalletti’s appointment is just the latest in a series of coaching changes in Serie A. In less than a week since the season ended, eight of the ten teams have dismissed their coaches.

Massimiliano Allegri has returned to Juventus, while Inter are set to confirm Simone Inzaghi.

 

