Napoli continue hot streak with Udinese demolition

Napoli ran riot at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday evening, winning 5-1 against Udinese to keep their hopes of a Champions League ticket very much alive.

The goals for Gennaro Gattuso’s men came from Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Lorenzo Insigne. While the visitors only had one goal to show for thanks to Stefano Okaka.

Di Lorenzo was teed up by Victor Osimhen at the end of the opening ten minutes, only for the right-back to sky it from point-blank range.

The Partenopei then opened the scoring thanks to Zielinski who fed off a saved sitter from Osimhen and capitalised just before the half-hour mark.

No more than two minutes later, Ruiz doubled the lead. The scorer became the provider as Zielinski cut a ball back to the Spaniard, who had just received a hard blow to his knee and was limping, somehow managed to pull off an incredible curler finding the far post from distance.

Okaka then reduced the deficit with half time nearing. The striker received a ball with Napoli defender Kostas Manolas on his back. Managing to keep it that way, he turned and fired a shot at the bottom right corner to end the first 45 at 2-1.

Ten minutes into the second half and Lozano made it three for the hosts. A pass from Juan Musso in an attempt to find Rodrigo De Paul was intercepted by the Mexican, who went one on one with the goalkeeper and, with a calm finish, restored the two-goal margin.

Di Lorenzo made up for his earlier miss as he was at the right place at the right time. Musso failed to hold on to a Manolas header after a corner as the ball dropped for the No.22 to bury in the 66th minute.

If the night was not sealed yet, well it surely was with Insigne getting Napoli’s fifth. A deflected ball came his way at the edge of the box as the winger controlled it on his chest and sent a half-volley with the net as its destination in injury time confirming the victory.