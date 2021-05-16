Napoli Player Ratings: Insigne impresses

Napoli were made to work for a 2-0 victory over Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

A Lorenzo Insigne penalty and a Lorenzo Venuti own goal were enough to secure three huge points for Napol in their bid for Champions League qualification. The win takes them to third in the Serie A table.

Ratings:

Meret 6; Hysaj 6.5, Rrahmani 6.5, Manolas 6, Di Lorenzo 6; Bakayoko 6.5, Fabian 6.5; Insigne 7.5, Zielinski 6.5 (76′ Mertens N/A), Politano 6.5 (77′ Lozano N/A); Osimhen 6 (84′ Petagna N/A).

Player of the match – Lorenzo Insigne

Gennaro Gattuso’s side were not at their best going forward against Fiorentina, but Insigne once again stood out as the most creative player on the pitch. He forced multiple saves from Pietro Terracciano, and eventually scored the opening goal when he scored the rebound from his own saved penalty.