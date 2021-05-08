Napoli player ratings: Osimhen steals the show

Napoli ran riot over Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday afternoon, continuing their charge towards the Champions League with a comprehensive 4-1 win.

Gennaro Gattuso will be thanking scorers Piotr Zielinski, Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano for, slightly, lifting the pressure on his shoulders. Roberto Piccoli scored a consolation for the hosts.

It was the Nigerian forward who stole the show, though, as he continued his fine recent run of form.

Ratings:

Meret 6.5; Di Lorenzo 7, Manolas 6.5, Rrahmani 7, Hysaj 6 (69′ Mario Rui), Fabian 7, Demme 7, Politano 6 (76′ Lozano , Zielinski 7.5 (69′ Mertens n/r) (76′ Elmas), Insigne 7.5, Osimhen 8 (84′ Petagna).

Player of the Match – Victor Osimhen

Without a doubt the best player on the pitch, scoring his first brace in Napoli colours. His pace and scoring ability were crucial for the win, getting in behind the defense time after time causing all sorts of trouble for the Spezia defence.

He doubled the Partenopei’s lead on the end of a brilliant counterattack, then doubled his tally fantastically as he peeled away from an offside trap attempt. Finally, he was close to a hat-trick as he was through on goal by Mario Rui but opted for the more guaranteed and selfless option of setting substitute Hirving Lozano to seal the three points.