Napoli set to move for De Paul and Nuno Mendes

Date: 13th May 2021 at 8:00pm
Written by:

Napoli are expected to try and sign and Nuno Mendes this summer, providing they achieve Champions League qualification.

Udinese’s De Paul looks set to become the subject of a multi-team bidding war this summer. It’s believed the club want €35 million for the attacking midfielder, a fee that could price out many A clubs.

Napoli would do well to land the Argentine, especially given Liverpool are very keen on signing the 26-year-old.

The are also looking at bolstering their left-back options, with Sporting Clube de Portugal defender Nuno Mendes piquing their interest.

It’s believed the 18-year-old would cost around €20 million, as he is highly rated by many European clubs and has just helped Sporting win their league title in 19 years.

 

