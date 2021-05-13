Napoli set to move for De Paul and Nuno Mendes

Napoli are expected to try and sign Rodrigo De Paul and Nuno Mendes this summer, providing they achieve Champions League qualification.

Udinese’s De Paul looks set to become the subject of a multi-team bidding war this summer. It’s believed the club want €35 million for the attacking midfielder, a fee that could price out many Serie A clubs.

Napoli would do well to land the Argentine, especially given Liverpool are very keen on signing the 26-year-old.

The Azzuri are also looking at bolstering their left-back options, with Sporting Clube de Portugal defender Nuno Mendes piquing their interest.

It’s believed the 18-year-old would cost around €20 million, as he is highly rated by many European clubs and has just helped Sporting win their first league title in 19 years.