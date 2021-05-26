OFFICIAL: Conte and Inter part ways

Antonio Conte has left Inter, just days after winning the club’s first Serie A title in 11 years.

The ex-Juventus boss led the Nerazzurri to a comfortable Scudetto win, finishing 12 points above cross-city rivals AC Milan.

Conte was far from pleased that Inter president Steven Zhang and owners Suning’s decision to cut the club’s wage bill by up to 20 percent, and their need to earn close to €100 million from player sales. Conte, instead, believes that money needs to be spent to strengthen the squad.

The coach was informed of the club’s decision to make cuts on Saturday, the day before Inter lifted the Scudetto, and didn’t respond well to the news.

Inzaghi next?

As per SempreInter.com, the Nerazzurri reached out to Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi on Monday. The Lazio boss has informed the Nerazzurri that he is interested in replacing Conte.

Inzaghi’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico is set to expire at the end of June, and he has told Inter that he is interested in succeeding the former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss in Milan.

No formal negotiations have taken place as of yet, but will likely move forward once Conte’s future has been decided definitively.

Fans unhappy

On Wednesday, some of the club’s ultras gathered in the city and, as per FCInter1908.it, even met with club directors.

They also hung banners outside the club’s headquarters in the city. One read: ‘Zhang, take responsibility or leave our city’, while another said: ‘Scaling down champions is for idiots. The coach, staff, and players are untouchable!’.