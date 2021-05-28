OFFICIAL: Juric leaves Hellas Verona and joins Torino

Ivan Juric is no longer the coach of Hellas Verona after he had his contract terminated by mutual consent and he has been given a three-year contract to take charge at Torino.

The 45-year-old had coached I Gialloblu for the previous two seasons, guiding them to ninth place in the 2019/20 Serie A season and 10th in the following campaign.

“Hellas Verona FC announces that it has terminated the contract that linked Ivan Juric to the Gialloblu club until 30 June 2023,” read a statement on the club’s official website on Friday.

“Hellas Verona FC salutes and thanks Ivan Juric after two seasons in which the club and the Croatian coach have achieved significant results.

“In the next few days, Hellas Verona FC will announce a new coach.”

Soon after, Torino announced that Juric had been appointed as their coach from July 2021.

“Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that from July 1, 2021, the management of the first team will be entrusted to Mr. Ivan Juric. The coach has signed a three-year contract,” read a statement from the official club website.

“Ivan Juric was born on August 25, 1975 in Split, Croatia. He grew up in the youth academy of Hajduk Split, a team with which he made his debut in professional football in 1994. From 1997 to 2001, his experience in Spain, with four seasons between Sevilla and a short break with Albacete.

“In Italy, he played for nine seasons wearing the shirts of Crotone and Genoa, the club with which he began his coaching career, in 2010, as an assistant coach of the Primavera.

“In the 2014-2015 season, he made his debut in professional football on the bench of Mantova, in Lega Pro. The following year he led Crotone to promotion to Serie A.

“Following three experiences with Genoa, before the last two seasons that have seen him brilliant protagonist at the helm of Verona.

“President Urbano Cairo welcomes Ivan Juric and all his staff with the most cordial welcome to Turin and with a lot of good luck. Good work, Always Forza Toro!”