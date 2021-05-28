OFFICIAL: Pirlo relieved of Juventus duties

Andrea Pirlo’s exit as Juventus head coach has finally been confirmed after months of speculation.

Serie A’s summer coaching merry-go-round is in full swing now, with Pirlo following Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi by leaving the clubs they had spent the 2020/21 season at. Ivan Juric has also left Hellas Verona, as has Roberto De Zerbi from Sassuolo.

The Old Lady announced the news on Friday morning, with a lengthy statement paying tribute to their ex-player.

“Thank you, Andrea,” the Juventus statement began. “These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together. Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach.

“And since in football, what counts are the victories, let’s remember them: in the space of a few short months, Pirlo’s Juve raised two trophies: The Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia. And he, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from the Stadio San Siro to Camp Nou.

“For all this, for the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the Maestro, the Coach, and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one.”

Max Allegri’s return to the Juventus bench is expected to be confirmed shortly.