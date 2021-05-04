OFFICIAL: Roma appoint Mourinho

Roma have confirmed that Jose Mourinho will take over from Paulo Fonseca for the 2021/22 season.

The ex-Inter boss, who won an unprecedented treble with the Nerazzurri in 2010, has been out of work since recently being dismissed by Premier League club Tottenham.

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season,” the Giallorossi announced on their social media channels on Tuesday, just hours after confirming that Fonseca would not be continuing at the club.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho said.

“From meeting with the club and their ownership, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambition for Roma. It’s the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job, and I cannot wait to get started next season. Daje Roma.”

The Portuguese has penned a contract that will see him through until the end of the 2023/24 season.