Palacio to leave Bologna

Rodrigo Palacio’s time at Bologna has come to an end and he will leave the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

The Argentinian veteran, 39, will leave the club at the end of his current contract and won’t return for the 2021/22 season. Palacio has been with the Rossoblu since leaving Inter in 2017.

“After 132 appearances and 20 goals over the last four seasons, Rodrigo Palacio’s journey with the Rossoblu is ending,” Bologna said in a statement.

“Bologna would like to thank Rodrigo for the extraordinary contribution he has made at the club, on and off the pitch. We wish him further sporting success, that a professional of his callibre deserves.”

Palacio scored 20 times for Bologna and assisted 17 times in his 132 appearances for the club. He made an impressive 36 Serie A appearances in the 2020/21 season, scoring five and assisting six goals.