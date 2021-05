Atalanta defeated already-relegated Parma 5-2 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon in Serie A.

Ruslan Malinovskyi opened the scoring in the first half while Matteo Pessina and Luis Muriel extended La Dea’s lead. A second Muriel goal was sandwiched between consolation goals from Juan Brunetta as well as Simon Sohm, and Aleksej Miranchuk put the icing on the cake for the Bergamaschi.