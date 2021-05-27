Parma appoint Enzo Maresca

Parma have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new coach after Roberto D’Aversa’s departure earlier this week.

Having been replaced by Fabio Liverani ahead of Parma’s change of ownership last summer, D’Aversa returned to succeed his successor midway through the 2020/21 Serie A season, but was unable to keep the Crociati in the top flight.

“Parma Calcio 1913 are pleased to announce that Enzo Maresca is the new head coach of Parma Calcio,” read a statement from Parma on Thursday.

Very excited to welcome Enzo Maresca as our new coach. I cannot wait for next season. #ForzaParma

Maresca’s playing career saw him play in Spain, Greece, England and Italy, picking up a number of trophies along the way.

His post-playing career has seen him take secondary roles at clubs, having been an assistant at both Ascoli and West Ham, while holding a role of technical assistant at Sevilla.

Maresca’s most recent work came as Manchester City Under-23 coach, where he won the Premier League 2 title.