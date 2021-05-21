Parma officially submit proposals for Tardini renovation

Parma have officially submitted their proposals to renovate their Stadio Ennio Tardini to the city’s local council.

The Crociati revealed their plans for a new Tardini back in April, and there has been regular contact with the council and the city’s mayor Federico Pizzarotti.

In early April, Parma shared a video that detailed how the newly designed home would look. Vice mayor Marco Bosi did, however, explain that the proposal wouldn’t be “officially lodged” for another month, but that has now happened.

“After going down a path involving constant dialogue with the city, institutions, associations and fans, it’s another important day with regards to the redevelopment of the Stadio Ennio Tardini,” read a club statement on Friday afternoon.

“Indeed, Parma Calcio 1913 have today submitted the preliminary project proposal for the renovation of the stadium to the Parma City Council. It marks the beginning of the administrative process that, within the time limits prescribed by the Stadium Law, will lead to the next step. Once the Council have made a declaration of public interest, the presentation of the final project can commence.

“In the coming weeks, more conversations with local stakeholders are already planned. Issues relating to sustainability and mobility will be focused on in particular.”

Speaking back in April when the proposals first came to light, Parma president Kyle Krause was optimistic that the project would move forward, while also recognising the need to appease the locals surrounding the stadium, who haven’t been unanimously supportive of the idea.

“The Tardini has stood in its place for 100 years, [it’s] a proud symbol of Parma and its people,” said Krause in a statement issued by the club. “We recently began a journey to ensure that it remains here, reimagined and regenerated, for another century.

“We aim to give the city of Parma a modern, multifunctional space that can be enjoyed by all, with the utmost attention being given to the needs of the neighbourhood. I am proud of this project and I cannot wait to support the team in our new Tardini for many decades to come.”

Renovating or rebuilding stadiums in Italy is something that other clubs – notably Fiorentina and Roma – have found hard to get over the line, but the Crociati have the support of city mayor Pizzarotti.

“The process to get the new stadium, which has reached an important stage, will require the involvement of everybody: citizens and the various leaders in the city, Parma Calcio and the local government,” Pizzarotti said in April. “We have always maintained that the realisation of the new stadium has to be a journey shared with the club and with local residents, and it will continue to be just that.

“The dream is to renovate the Tardini, integrating it even more into the local area and the city, and bring it to life through a project that falls completely under the banner of sustainability and environmental quality. I want to thank Parma Calcio and my fellow citizens; this is an alliance that benefits all of Parma.”