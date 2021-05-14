Parolo and Lulic to leave Lazio

Lazio will be saying farewell to club stalwarts Marco Parolo and Senad Lulic after the 2020/21 season has concluded.

Both players have contracts that expire at the end of June and they have not been given contract extensions, which means that their match against Roma on Saturday evening will likely be their last appearance in a Derby della Capitale for the Aquile.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Parolo has enrolled in a coaching course and will retire from playing, whereas Lulic will probably return to Switzerland, where he was raised and where he came through the football ranks.

The Italian midfielder joined Lazio from Parma in the summer of 2014 and he has scored 39 goals as well as supplied 19 assists in 263 competitive matches for the Biancocelesti.

Meanwhile, the former Bosnian international has been with the club since 2011 and he will be forever remembered for scoring the solitary goal in the 2013 Coppa Italia Final triumph against city rivals Roma.