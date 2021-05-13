Petagna likely to be moved on by Napoli

Napoli are expecting to keep all their current attacking options for next season, except for Andrea Petagna.

The Azzuri have been prolific going forward this season, and are the second-highest scorers with 83 Serie A goals. Only Atalanta have more, with 86.

This is down to the form of players like Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski. For 25-year-old Petagna though, this season could be his last.

He has primarily featured off the bench for Gennaro Gattuso’s side this season but has contributed four goals and three assists. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gattuso and the club’s hierarchy are not impressed by the Italian and will look to move him on this summer.

There are still three years remaining on Petagna’s contract, so Napoli will be hoping to recoup most of the €16.6 million they paid SPAL for him back in January 2020.