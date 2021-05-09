Pioli: AC Milan were close to a perfect match

Stefano Pioli was full of praise for his AC Milan side after they hammered Juventus 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening.

The result gives the Rossoneri the advantage in the race to reach the Champions League, with them now three points clear of Juventus and with the better head-to-head record.

“I don’t think there can be a perfect match, but we came very close tonight,” Pioli said after the game in his press conference. “We played as a mature and determined team, and we won a very important and tough match.

“But we have to think about the next one right away because we’re playing another difficult match again in three days.”

Milan face relegation-threatened Torino in Serie A’s midweek Round 36.