Pirlo bids farewell to Juventus

Andrea Pirlo is no longer the coach of Juventus and he went onto social media to show his gratitude to the club for giving him his first coaching opportunity.

The 42-year-old replaced Maurizio Sarri before the 2020/21 campaign but he was not able to win I Bianconeri their 10th consecutive Serie A title.

“My first season as a coach has ended,” Pirlo posted on Instagram. “It has been an intense, complicated, but still wonderful year.

“When I was called by Juventus I never thought about the risk I was running, although it was quite evident.

“Respect for the colors of this shirt and the desire to get involved at the highest levels for the project that was proposed to me prevailed. If I had to go back I would make exactly the same choice.

“Although aware of all the obstacles I encountered related to such a difficult period for everyone, which prevented me from planning my intentions and my style of play in the best possible way, but during which, however, I have achieved the objectives that were asked of me.

“This adventure, despite an unexpected ending, made it even clearer what I would like my future to be, which I hope is as complete and full of satisfaction as the one I experienced as a footballer.

“It’s time to get back in the game and face new challenges. However, I want to thank the Juventus family and all those who have been close to me this season.”