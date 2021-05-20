Pirlo determined to stay at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo has doubled down on his claim that he has every intention of being the Juventus boss next season.

After an incredibly difficult first campaign in charge of the Bianconeri, speculation is rife that the former Juve and Milan midfielder could be sacked at the end of the season.

Wednesday’s Coppa Italia triumph over Atalanta will have helped Pirlo’s case, but ultimately it’s qualification for next season’s Champions League that holds the key to his future.

Juventus are fifth, one point behind AC Milan and Napoli who are third and fourth. They need one of the two teams to drop points, whilst Juve win away at Bologna.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the decision is Andre Agnelli’s and John Elkann’s to take as to whether Pirlo will remain in charge. It’s clear no decision will be taken until the club know if they’ll be in next year’s Champions League or not.