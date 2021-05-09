Pirlo: I’m not thinking about resigning at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo doesn’t think his time at Juventus has come to an end after Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to AC Milan.

The loss adds further complications to the Old Lady’s path into the Champions League, leaving them three points off both Milan and Atalanta, with each of the Lombardia sides having the better of their head-to-head records against Juventus.

“I’m not thinking about resigning,” Pirlo said to Sky Sport Italia after the game. “I’ve got no plans to resign.

“My work continues despite the difficulties. I’ll continue at the club for as long as I’m allowed to stay on.”

Milan now sit third in Serie A and level on point with Atalanta in second, with the two facing off in Bergamo on the final day of the season. Juventus stay fifth, one point behind Napoli in fourth.