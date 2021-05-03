Pirlo: Juventus’ nine years are over

Andrea Pirlo was expectedly disappointed that Inter wrapped up their first Scudetto since 2010 on Sunday, bringing an end to Juventus’ nine-year domination of Italian football.

Pirlo, as a player, was one of the keys in the early years of La Vecchia Signora’s stranglehold on the Scudetto, but his first season on the bench at the Allianz Stadium has led to ex-boss Antonio Conte stopping them from winning a tenth straight title.

“The nine years are over,” Pirlo said after Juventus’ 2-1 win at Udinese on Sunday, which was key in their continued pursuit of Champions League qualification. “We will no longer have the Scudetto on our shirt, but we’ll start over again with the same desire to win as before.

“We dropped points against teams who, on paper, we should have beaten, and sometimes naively. That’s how we lost Inter.

“Now we’re focused on reaching the Champions League, that’s our goal.”