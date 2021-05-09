Pirlo: These results can’t happen, I’m responsible

Andrea Pirlo accepted the blame for Juventus’ 3-0 hammering at the hands of AC Milan on Sunday evening, a result that puts them in a difficult position from which to qualify for the Champions League.

Both AC Milan and Atalanta are now three points ahead of Juventus, and each boasts a superior head-to-head record should they end level on points.

“There have been a lot of matches like this during the season,” Pirlo reflected, speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the loss to the Rossoneri. “I asked the team to show pride. You can have problems, but you cannot be missing pride.

“Results like this cannot happen at this club. I am primarily responsible for what has happened.